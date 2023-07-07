English
    Chart of the Day: Banks walked away from microfinance, will they come back?

    One sign of a smart bounceback of microfinance is the fall in the proportion of loans where repayments are overdue beyond 30 days. This has fallen to 2.2 percent by March quarter from as high as 6 percent a year ago

    July 07, 2023 / 10:09 AM IST
    Microfinance market composition changed in FY23

    (image) Will microfinance, shunned in FY23, find favour with banks again? At the beginning of FY22, banks commanded more than half of the microfinance market share in terms of disbursements. But this share has dropped massively to 37.7 percent by end of FY23. Part of this has been due to a surge in stress in the wake of the pandemic. Since microfinance borrowers are the most vulnerable to shocks, the lockdowns and the slow recovery in business was debilitating...

