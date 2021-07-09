MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us at the Challengers’ MSME Summit on July 9, 2021. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

Chart of the Day: A slip in food prices can cheer up policymakers

Global food prices slipped after a long march up and if the trend continues, it could give policymakers a break from rising inflation, at least in one category

Moneycontrol Opinion
July 09, 2021 / 01:09 PM IST
Chart of the Day: A slip in food prices can cheer up policymakers

Representative Image

Rising food prices have been a pain in the neck for governments and policymakers, not just in the world but India as well. Recent weeks, however, have seen some food prices soften and that is reflecting in the FAO’s Food Price Index for June which dipped by 2.5 percent sequentially as the price of dairy, cereals and edible oils fell. Meat and sugar still held up. (image) But it’s too soon to call it a reversal. The index is higher...

  • PRO Panorama

    Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Are we looking at a rerun of taper tantrums?

    Jul 8, 2021 / 03:14 PM IST

    In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: The Fed minutes scare, decoding falling yields, stars aligning for NBFCs, riding on India’s mcap surge, IRCTC on growth track, moral dilemma for SEBI, chips shortage and Tata Motors, and more

    Read Now

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers