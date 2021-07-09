Chart of the Day: A slip in food prices can cheer up policymakers

Representative Image

Rising food prices have been a pain in the neck for governments and policymakers, not just in the world but India as well. Recent weeks, however, have seen some food prices soften and that is reflecting in the FAO’s Food Price Index for June which dipped by 2.5 percent sequentially as the price of dairy, cereals and edible oils fell. Meat and sugar still held up. (image) But it’s too soon to call it a reversal. The index is higher...