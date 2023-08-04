English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Chart of the Day: A rating downgrade brings to light limits to US debt

    Global debt surpassed $300 trillion in the first quarter of 2023, according to the Institute of International Finance. Developed nations account more nearly 70 percent of global debt with the US’s share around 10 percent.

    Moneycontrol Opinion
    August 04, 2023 / 09:29 AM IST
    Chart of the Day: A rating downgrade brings to light limits to US debt

    US sovereign rating downgrade

    (image) US sovereign debt pile is getting uncomfortable In June this year, the US Senate voted for an increase in the debt ceiling which enabled the government to borrow more. The ceiling has been raised 78 times since 1917 and the result is visible in the chart above. The US sovereign debt has soared, but the big increase was after the 2008 financial crisis. The pandemic added to the need for stimulus and the government had to raise money...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Ambuja-Sanghi deal, a step towards cementing consolidation 

      Aug 3, 2023 / 02:45 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: July PMI data shows strong economy, US credit rating downgrade no big deal, Ind...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers