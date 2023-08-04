Chart of the Day: A rating downgrade brings to light limits to US debt

US sovereign rating downgrade

(image) US sovereign debt pile is getting uncomfortable In June this year, the US Senate voted for an increase in the debt ceiling which enabled the government to borrow more. The ceiling has been raised 78 times since 1917 and the result is visible in the chart above. The US sovereign debt has soared, but the big increase was after the 2008 financial crisis. The pandemic added to the need for stimulus and the government had to raise money...