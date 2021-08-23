CEO Vinod Dasari’s untimely exit is only one of Eicher Motors’ many challenges

(Image: Royal Enfield)

The abrupt exit of Vinod Dasari, CEO, Royal Enfield (RE), about a week back came as a shocker to the company’s stakeholders. In an era where corporate governance is assuming greater importance than mere revenue and profit growth, the sudden departure of a CEO who spearheaded new initiatives for two years stands out as a negative event. RE, the undisputed market leader in mid-sized bikes in the country (250cc to 750 cc), is the critical money-spinning subsidiary of Eicher...