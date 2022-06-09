Capacity utilisation in March quarter highest since Q4 FY19

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) headquarters, center, in Mumbai, India, on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. Investment activity is thus expected to strengthen, driven by rising capacity utilisation, government’s capex push and deleveraged corporate balance sheets.

The RBI governor, in his statement on monetary policy, said, ‘Going by the early results of our surveys, capacity utilisation (CU) in the manufacturing sector increased further to 74.5 per cent in Q4:2021-22 from 72.4 per cent in Q3:2021-22. Capacity utilisation is also likely to increase further in 2022-23. Investment activity is thus expected to strengthen, driven by rising capacity utilisation, government’s capex push and deleveraged corporate balance sheets.’ The accompanying chart shows that the capacity utilisation in the...