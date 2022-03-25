Can SEBI act against errant auditors? 

When serious accounting frauds happen in listed companies, typical questions fairly come up in the mind of investing public. What were the auditors doing? What was SEBI doing? And, importantly, SEBI being the regulator for listed companies, what did SEBI then do and did it punish the guilty? The reality though is that, a series of Court and Tribunal rulings have emphatically said that SEBI’s powers to act against auditors are quite narrow. Moreover, even in the limited situation...