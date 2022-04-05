English
    Blockchain and Financial Markets: Will computers push out brokers?

    Sam Bankman-Fried, 30-year-old chief executive of FTX, stole the show at a March gathering with a groundbreaking proposal to US regulators to automate risk management in financial markets — using practices developed for digital assets

    Apr 5, 2022
    FTX is taking regulatory matters into its own hands. Chief executive Sam Bankman-Fried has already suggested to US Congress that the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) should be made the regulator for all digital assets in US spot and derivatives markets. With its proposal to the CFTC, FTX is prodding its preferred regulator into action that could establish key rules of the road for traders

    Sam Bankman-Fried cut an unlikely figure as he took the stage on the final morning of this year’s big derivatives-industry conference in Boca Raton, Florida. Sporting a grey T-shirt, khaki shorts and sneakers, his mane of curly hair untamed, the 30-year-old chief executive of FTX looked more like a student who had just rolled out of bed to grab breakfast at his college cafeteria than the boss of an international cryptocurrency exchange valued at $32 billion. Adding to incongruity at...

