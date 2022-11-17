English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Bitcoin: an unregulated market is a good place for price support wheezes

    Could ‘wash’ trading be behind restrained volatility of flagship digital asset?

    Financial Times
    ©The Financial Times Limited 2020 Nov 17, 2022 / 12:47 PM IST
    All Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.
    Bitcoin: an unregulated market is a good place for price support wheezes

    Representative image

    Cryptocurrencies always merited scepticism. The collapse of platform group FTX — and a halt to withdrawals at Genesis Trading — means they need even sharper-eyed scrutiny. The foremost candidate is the price of bitcoin. The volatility of the flagship digital asset has been perplexingly restrained, given recent events. Bitcoin is trading at just under $16,500, about a fifth lower than a few weeks ago. Surely it should have fallen further? It is a key asset in the incestuously entwined dealings...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | A small step for mobile chargers, but a big gain for interoperability

      Nov 17, 2022 / 01:55 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Employment in India grew during pandemic, startups battle against large incumbents, a habit that can improve your trading returns, and more

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers