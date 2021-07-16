Bhavish Aggarwal is staking his entrepreneurial future on an electric scooter
The audacious bet on an electric two-wheeler comes at a time when the cab aggregation business has hit a growth bump
July 16, 2021 / 11:31 AM IST
OLA Electric has finally opened reservations for the Ola Scooter for a refundable deposit of just Rs 499 stating that customers who reserve their scooter will get priority delivery.
Bhavish Aggarwal has embarked on the ride of his life. The intrepid entrepreneur is in the last lap of his audacious new venture, an electric two wheeler factory with an initial capacity of two million vehicles a year.
There is no guarantee he will succeed. It isn’t easy making that many vehicles but selling them is an altogether different challenge. Ask Hero Electric which has around 42 percent share of the market and manufactures just 75,000 units a year.
Better still...