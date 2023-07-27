Bajaj Finance’s near perfect Q1 is ironically a worry for investors

Bajaj Finance's Q1 results: Closer to peak?

Highlights Bajaj Finance reported highest ever asset under management growth and addition of new loans for Q1 The consumer lender’s gross bad loan ratio fell to 0.87 percent for Q1 Investors are concerned over the lender’s margin pressure in coming quarters Bajaj Finance management has warned about margin compression, competition Entry of Reliance’s Jio Financial Services, existing competition from banks is a challenge If FY23 was a year full of growth fireworks for Bajaj Finance Ltd, the first quarter of FY24 has extended the celebrations....