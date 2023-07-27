Bajaj Finance’s near perfect Q1 is ironically a worry for investors

Highlights Bajaj Finance reported highest ever asset under management growth and addition of new loans for Q1 The consumer lender’s gross bad loan ratio fell to 0.87 percent for Q1 Investors are concerned over the lender’s margin pressure in coming quarters Bajaj Finance management has warned about margin compression, competition Entry of Reliance’s Jio Financial Services, existing competition from banks is a challenge If FY23 was a year full of growth fireworks for Bajaj Finance Ltd, the first quarter of FY24 has extended the celebrations....
Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | It’s raining buybacks
Jul 26, 2023 / 03:18 PM IST
In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: US concerned of a India-China relationship thaw, mutual funds face investor hea...Read Now
To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO
Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience
Already a member? Sign in
Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to
Ad free experience
Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode
Sharpest Opinions
Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts
+
Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist
Actionable Insights
Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls
Virtual Events
Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies
Newsletters
Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.
Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers