    As MPC meet gets under way, PMI signals vigorous growth

    The manufacturing PMI for India is by far the strongest in the region while price pressures are subdued

    Moneycontrol Opinion
    April 03, 2023 / 12:46 PM IST
    As MPC meet gets under way, PMI signals vigorous growth

    The PMI numbers will be the latest macro data that the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) led by Governor Shaktikanta Das will have before itself, before it announces its decision on 6th April

    Strong growth in manufacturing is not only continuing in India, but is also gathering momentum. That is the message from the S&P Global India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI). The PMI accelerated to 56.4 in March, up from an already strong 55.3 in February. A reading of above 50 in the PMI signals expansion in activity from the previous month. The PMI numbers will be the latest macro data that the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will have before itself, before it...

