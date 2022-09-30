English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    As K-shaped recovery digs its heels in, the way to tackle it

    Supporting economic policies to help small businesses and lower income groups are imperative to make growth broad-based and sustainable

    Subir Roy
    September 30, 2022 / 10:25 AM IST
    As K-shaped recovery digs its heels in, the way to tackle it

    Representative image

    As the post-COVID recovery of the Indian economy progresses and stabilises, an overriding feature is getting more well established. A K-shaped recovery is taking hold. As the shape of the alphabet indicates, a growing divergence is emerging between those at the top and the bottom. Here are some numbers spelling out dimensions of the K-shaped recovery. A key indicator identified by Business Standard is the breakup of the 12.2 million jobs added in the formal sector during 2021-22, when the impact of COVID began to...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Dousing the inflation fire: The price tag is really high

      Sep 29, 2022 / 03:39 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Will Fed follow Bank of England's pivot, Sebi's idea of Social Stock Exchanges, tips to angel investment portfolio, Torrent Pharma's recent acquisition, and more

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers