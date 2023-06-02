English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Are we at peak China? 

    The much-hoped for post-COVID rebound in China has failed to materialise, dragging down prospects of global growth 

    Ajay Bagga
    June 02, 2023 / 09:00 AM IST
    Are we at peak China? 

    China's economy has been slowing down for several years now, and the trend is expected to continue in 2023.

    China, often hailed as the powerhouse of the global economy, has been experiencing a slowdown in its economic growth in recent years. This economic deceleration, marked by a decline in key indicators such as GDP growth, industrial output, and consumption, has significant implications not only for China but also for the world at large. China followed a zero-COVID policy from February 2020 to December 2022 that led to widespread lockdowns, global supply chain disruptions, brought scarcity-led inventory stockpiling as well...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | India firmly on growth path

      Jun 1, 2023 / 02:18 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Panorama: India Inc and GDP, economy puts on running shows, JK Paper’s growth script, helicopter parent...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers