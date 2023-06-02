Are we at peak China? 

China's economy has been slowing down for several years now, and the trend is expected to continue in 2023.

China, often hailed as the powerhouse of the global economy, has been experiencing a slowdown in its economic growth in recent years. This economic deceleration, marked by a decline in key indicators such as GDP growth, industrial output, and consumption, has significant implications not only for China but also for the world at large. China followed a zero-COVID policy from February 2020 to December 2022 that led to widespread lockdowns, global supply chain disruptions, brought scarcity-led inventory stockpiling as well...