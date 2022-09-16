English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Upcoming Event : 1 Day to go | DECMA Definedge Conference on Market Analysis @999 INR just for PRO!
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Are the four most populous states not contributing to India’s growth? 

    The share of the four most populous states in India’s GDP is declining. It is important to understand why Maharashtra is not pulling its weight

    S Chandrasekhar
    Sudarshan R.S.A
    September 16, 2022 / 09:01 AM IST
    Are the four most populous states not contributing to India’s growth? 

    Representational image. (Source: Reuters/File)

    *** --To meet the target of $10000 per capita income by 2047, productivity must improve --For India to meet the target, the states have to increase their productivity --The most populous states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra and West Bengal have a major role to play --The share of these states in India’s GDP is coming down --UP, Bihar and West Bengal have lower than average capex *** It has been a mixed bag in terms of news and views. The Indian economy flattered to deceive....

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Fed officials show markets the mirror

      Aug 19, 2022 / 05:15 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Axis Bank’s key pivot, climate action gets a reality check, Voltas goes for a trade-off, a trading formula for steady returns and more

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers