An unexciting start for Thyrocare-PharmEasy combine

API Holdings’ (PharmEasy) first full quarter at Thyrocare Technologies yielded unexciting results. Thyrocare’s revenue in the October-December 2021 period (Q3 FY22) dropped 35 percent sequentially and 17 percent from the year ago quarter. Non-COVID revenue barely reached pre-pandemic levels--down 1 percent from Q3 FY20. Comparatively, peers such as Dr. Lal PathLabs and Metropolis Healthcare reported decent expansion in non-COVID business. Lal PathLabs’s non-COVID revenue is 33 percent higher than in Q3 FY20. Thyrocare attributes the weak performance to festivities and seasonal...