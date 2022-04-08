Algo Rhythm: The 7th stage of algo trading 

[Representative image]

Strategy Optimization Process Strategy optimization is a particularly crucial step in your trading strategy development. A well optimized strategy always helps traders to adjust and fine tune their equity curve and helps in drawdown reduction. Most amateur traders conduct optimization the wrong way. There are many things that you should not optimize, which may result in curve fitting and eventually making the strategy weak. What can be optimized? STOP LOSS: I always like to ensure that my stop loss is adjusted to get a decent equity curve. Recently I...