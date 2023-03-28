English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Adapting day trading in derivatives to a higher STT regime

    It’s not just trading profits but a host of factors such as bid/ask spreads, impact costs and turnaround time which could get affected temporarily by the increase in securities transaction tax rates

    Vijay Bhambwani
    March 28, 2023 / 08:24 AM IST
    Adapting day trading in derivatives to a higher STT regime

    • The take home profits of a trader will be reduced to the extent of the increase in taxation, other things remaining constant.

    Highlights The STT on options and futures has been increased by 25 percent This has several implications for traders, apart from the obvious one of higher transaction costs Here are a list of dos and don’ts for traders that can help them navigate the higher tax regime without getting hurt badly Recent amendments to Budget 2023 have raised the securities transaction tax and commodities transaction tax by 25 percent on options and futures. Selling futures will now attract Rs 1,250 per crore of...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | If all debt income is short term, what about equity? 

      Mar 27, 2023 / 02:51 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Rahul's expulsion could work in Congress's favour, major economies record stron...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers