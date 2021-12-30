Adani’s Australia coal is shipping at an opportune time, profit metrics key

Adani Group’s decade long effort to ship coal from an Australian mine has reached a crucial milestone. The group is set to ship its first coal cargo from the controversial Carmichael mine. Though long delayed, the shipments are coming at an opportune time. Demand for coal worldwide is on the rise and Adani should not find difficulty in finding customers. In fact, Adani’s Australian subsidiary claims it has already secured market for the coal to be produced at the Carmichael mine, reports Reuters. Currently,...