A template to protect savers even if interest rates remain low for longer

The drawback of shunning stock market investments is loud and clear for those who are risk-averse and invest mainly in bank deposits for safe and assured returns. Equity returns for the last six months are broadly hovering around 20 per cent (based on benchmark indices) but adjusted for inflation income from bank fixed deposits (FDs) have either been very low or negative. The gap between the two widens if you extend the period to a year. This is a bit...