A tale of two pre-election budgets

What the 2018-19 budget shows tells us is that while the budget speech, due to political reasons, highlighted social spending, the fact of the matter is that the budget that year didn’t really step up spending (Image: Shutterstock)

Highlights Despite the populist sound bites, the 2018 budget wasn’t really a populist one The 2018 budget speech made a song and dance about issues and schemes related to women, farmers, youth, poor, and disadvantaged communities It announced a higher Minimum Support Price for farmers at 50 per cent over input costs The government deviated from the path of fiscal consolidation by budgeting the fiscal deficit target for 2018-19 at 3.3 per cent of the GDP as against the target of 3 per...