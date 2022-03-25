A play of light and shadow in solar power

FIle of image of solar panels

Solar energy in the country is now experiencing a play of light and shadow. While installed solar power generation capacity is rising, domestic manufacturing of solar equipment is running on low voltage. As of February this year, cumulative installed solar capacity stood at 50gigawatt (GW). During 2021, the country added a record 10 GW, a 200 percent year-on-year growth in solar capacity addition. India has set itself a target of generating 500 GW from renewable energy by 2030, of which...