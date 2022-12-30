A global recession is coming but India's defences are in place

The world economy is headed for a recession in 2023 and there is a need to assess the downside for India.

A consensus seems to be emerging that the world economy is headed for a recession in 2023. If that plays out then there is a need to assess the downside for India and visualise a policy package to counter it. There are two main reasons for this scenario to be emerging. One is tight money policy that central banks across the world have adopted to combat inflation. The resultant rise in interest rates will make money costlier and put businesses in a thrifty...