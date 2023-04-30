The titanium case back has an embedded sapphire crystal that allows a clear view of calibre R808 movement and core watch components from the front of the watch as well as the anchor-shaped rotor at the back. The screw-in crown sports the usual Rado anchor symbol. The dial itself is intentionally spartan, with hands treated with white Super-LumiNova® to enhance readability in low-light conditions.

Rado has produced 1,962 individually numbered Captain Cook High-Tech Ceramic Line Limited Edition watches. The watch can be bought on Tata Cliq in India.