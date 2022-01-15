interview No WhatsApp, no social media. Only calls and SMS. How Nandan Nilekani keeps calm in the digital world If you don’t design your technology around your life, someone else will design your life around their technology. That's the central theme of a new book called The Art of Bitfulness, authored by Infosys co-founder & Aadhaar Architect Nandan Nilekani and iSPIRT Foundation fellow Tanuj Bhojwani. Their book, as the authors describe it, is not anti-tech but pro-you, aimed at helping readers spend time on their devices better. #NandanNilekani #Theartofbitfulness