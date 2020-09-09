172@29@17@242!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|yuvraj-singh-wants-to-come-out-of-retirement-and-play-for-punjab-5818731.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 09, 2020 07:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Yuvraj Singh wants to come out of retirement and play for Punjab

Yuvraj has written to the Board BCCI, seeking permission to come out of retirement and represent Punjab

Moneycontrol News

Within a year of retiring from international cricket, all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has announced he is ready to come out of the retirement.

A Times Now report says that Yuvraj Singh is ready to come out of his retirement to play domestic cricket for Punjab. He was reportedly approached by Punjab Cricket Association secretary Puneet Bali who was “pleasantly surprised” by how well Yuvraj still plays.

Bali had noticed his form while he was training youngsters like Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma at Mohali’s PCA Stadium.

Yuvraj has since written to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), seeking permission to come out of retirement and represent Punjab.

The erstwhile star cricketer revealed that it was not easy for him to decide if he is willing to help Punjab win accolades in the domestic circuit.

Yuvraj said: “Initially, I was not sure that I wanted to take up the offer. I was done with domestic cricket… But I also could not ignore Mr Bali’s request. I gave it a lot of thought for nearly three or four weeks… I will be playing only T20s if I get the nod.”

 
First Published on Sep 9, 2020 07:29 pm

tags #BCCI #India #Yuvraj Singh

