Young women consuming drugs, doing indecent acts on video: BJP Bengal chief Dilip Ghosh

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s West Bengal unit chief Dilip Ghosh has attacked the participation of women in protests, saying they were “drugged” and committing “indecent” acts.

Ghosh made the comment at a press conference in Kolkata on March 8 (Sunday), which is marked as International Women’s Day.

“It is a matter of deep concern how some of the young women are becoming unaware of self-respect, dignity, culture, ethos and committing indecent acts on video. I am not blaming anyone but it is a decadence of society. For some days, protests are being held and women drugged to sit in the front row of such protests to raise provocative slogans throughout the day. We must introspect where the society is heading,” The Indian Express quoted Ghosh as saying. Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

The Lok Sabha Member of Parliament from Medinipur reportedly added that these women may also become “victims of violence in the streets” if they continued to behave this way.