World's largest solar park is now fully operational in Karnataka; see how it benefits the state

According to Mercom India's Solar Project Tracker, Karnataka is the top solar state in India, with approximately 7.1 GW of large-scale solar projects in operation and approximately 1 GW of projects in the pipeline. The state boasts of renewable share of 62% in its power mix, followed by thermal power and nuclear with 35 percent and 2.5 percent, respectively. The share of solar in the total installed power capacity is 22 percent. (Image Source: Chief Executive Officer KSPDCL)