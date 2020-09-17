With eye on polls, Bengal CM Mamata announces mapping of religious sites for 'Maha Tirtha Bhumi'

She further said, “There are many tribal temples and religious sites. For example, temples of ‘Devi Chaudhurani’ (in Jalpaiguri district), which required more attention. I have asked the state information and cultural department to start working on this unique project to map such places for their development. We want to create ‘Maha Tirtha Bhumi’ (Great Pilgrimage Land) and ‘Maha Punnya Bhumi’ (Great Sacred Land).”

On the same day, she also announced a slew of initiatives such as the creation of the ‘Tribal Sahitya Academy’, re-launch of the party’s Hindi cell, a monthly allowance of Rs 1,000 and free housing for Sanatan Brahmin priests, besides calling for a renewed thrust on Sanskrit.

Political experts say that these announcements are certainly a well-thought move by Mamata Banerjee ahead of the 2021 Assembly Polls in West Bengal.

In the 2016 assembly elections, the BJP’s vote share was 10.2 per cent and in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, it went up to 40.3 per cent. There was an increase of 30.1 percentage points in the vote share primarily because of the Hindu voters gravitating towards the BJP.

Most of these votes, which were once with the Left Front and the Congress, went to the BJP as there was no decline in the TMC vote share. In the 2011 assembly polls, the TMC’s vote share was 39 per cent which increased to 39.56 per cent in 2019.

Similarly, in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, the TMC’s vote share was 39.03 per cent, which grew to 43.3 per cent in 2019. Thus, there was no drop in the TMC’s vote share. Notably, it increased by 5 percent in the last Lok Sabha despite the BJP’s rise.