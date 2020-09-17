Last Updated : Sep 17, 2020 07:42 PM IST | Source: NEWS18.com
With eye on polls, Bengal CM Mamata announces mapping of religious sites for 'Maha Tirtha Bhumi'
Political experts believe that these announcements are a well-thought move by Mamata Banerjee ahead of the 2021 Assembly Polls in West Bengal.
News18
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee
From the forgotten temples of Deulghata in Purulia to the tomb of saint Nur-Qutb-Alam at Hazrat Pandua in Malda district, West Bengal has several ancient religious sites which require immediate attention.
Concerned over the forgotten histories and stories of such spots — that also draw many tourists — West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has ordered the mapping of century-old temples, mosques, and churches to create ‘Maha Tirtha Bhumi’ (Great Pilgrimage Land) and ‘Maha Punnya Bhumi’ (Great Sacred Land) in the state.
“There are several ancient religious places for all sections of society in Bengal. Over the years, these places were not given much attention. Therefore, we have decided to start the mapping of such places to bring them back in the tourist charts,” Mamata Banerjee said in a cabinet meeting on September 14, at the state secretariat ‘Nabanna’.