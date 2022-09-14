Wipro, Prestige, others named as encroachers by Bengaluru after floods drown city

Bengaluru floods

Wipro, Prestige, Eco Space, Columbia Asia Hospital and others find themselves on a list of entities encroaching Bengaluru’s storm water drains published by the city’s civic admisitrative body in the wake of floods.

Bagmane Tech Park and Divyashree Villas also feature on the list the comprises high-profile builders, developers and tech parks.

Basavaraj Bommai, chief minister of Karnataka, said, "Due to encroachment of Rajkaalu and construction of buildings, layouts and housing complexes, there are many problems due to which rainwater is not flowing smoothly. No matter how influential those (people) who encroach on Rajkaalu are, decisive action will be taken against them."

He has also said that eviction notices have been served.

Moreover, encroaching homes owned by ordinary citizens already look set to be demolished.

Karnataka revenue minister R Ashoka has also assured the public that nobody violating norms will be spared and no time will be given to anyone: "We have asked our officers to demolish any encroachments whether they belong to the rich or poor. More than 30 IT companies have encroached on storm water drains – they were talking big but many of these companies and builders have violated norms. We won’t spare anyone, no question of giving time to anyone."