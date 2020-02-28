Will make Maharashtra free of single-use plastic by May 1: Aaditya Thackeray

The Shiv Sena-led government will make Maharashtra free of single-use plastic items by May 1, Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray told the legislative council on Friday.

In 2018, the Maharashtra government had imposed a ban on manufacturing, use, sale, distribution and storage of plastic materials such as one-time-use bags, spoons and plates, among others.

"Single-use disposable plastic items such as carry bags, straws, cups and plates are already banned in the state. However, these items are still found in markets," Thackeray said, responding to a question by Ramhari Rupnavar (Congress).

I have asked officials of my department to make Maharashtra free of single-use plastic items by May 1," he added.

Plastic bottles of soft drinks are exempt from the ban as of now, he said.

The government has also fixed Rs 15 per kilogram rate under buy-back policy of plastic items from conservancy workers, the minister said.