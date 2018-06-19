Will make Bangalore plastic free, protect lakes: Karnataka Dy CM G Parameshwara

Civic problems plaguing the city for years could soon be a thing of the past with the Karnataka government today saying it would make the metropolis plastic free and take steps on a 'war footing' to protect lakes from pollution. Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara said the government would take effective and strict measures to make Bengaluru free from plastic.

Parameshwara, who is Minister in-charge for Bengaluru city related subjects, also said work would be taken up on a "war footing" to protect city lakes from pollution and clear those that are already polluted.

"Legislators suggested a plastic ban to make Bengaluru plastic free. Efforts are on for it. All effective and strict measures will be taken to make city plastic free," he said. The Deputy Chief Minister today chaired an over six hour long meeting with MLAs and Parliamentarians of Bengaluru, along with officers, the Mayor and Deputy Mayor, to discuss and take suggestions on city issues.

He noted that most lakes in Bengaluru were getting polluted, a few have gone to "irreparable" stage and others were beginning to get polluted. "To see to that lakes in Bengaluru don't get polluted further and those that are polluted are cleared, we have decided to take up work on a war footing," he said. The meeting discussed garbage clearance, he said, adding, there was a proposal to convert waste to energy.

"There is already a proposal for two waste to energy units... I will soon clear it on behalf of the government. At a later stage, it will be set up in all six garbage processing units around the city. This will in a way solve the garbage issue," he added.

Also discussed was flooding during rainy seasons and measures to be taken in this regard to find a permanent solution, Parameshwara said. Potholes and damaged roads need to be fixed permanently and chief engineers of eight zones of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the city civic body, will be made responsible for this. Also discussed was traffic management and coordination between city civic body, BBMP and traffic police, along with parking and measures to be taken to regulate parking in the central city area.

The Deputy Chief Minister said issues related to water supply to Bengaluru city from Cauvery river also came up during the meeting. "The quantum of Cauvery water which we are allowed to use, we have almost reached," he said.

The minister said the fifth stage of supplying Cauvery water has to be taken up and alternatives, like bringing water from Yettinahole and impounding it to Tippagondanahalli reservoir that earlier used to supply water to Bengaluru city, are also being thought of, he said. Parameshwara aid there was also a plan to bring water from Linganamakkito Bengaluru and technical experts had been asked to come out with a draft project report. "A feasibility study has to be made... it is still in a conceptual stage," he added.

Parameshwara said he has also cleared BBMP's budget of over Rs 10,000 crore for this year. He pointed out that earlier 110 villages around the city were brought under BBMP limits, but not enough development work has happened there and added that a "special package" would be unveiled for the development of these villages.