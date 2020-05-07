App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 07, 2020 10:52 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Who is Sudhir Krishnaswamy? The only Indian on Facebook's oversight board

Sudhir Krishnaswamy is the Vice-Chancellor of the National Law School of India University

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Image: nls.ac.in
Image: nls.ac.in

Social media giant Facebook has announced the names of 20 members for its independent content oversight board and the only Indian named in the list is Sudhir Krishnaswamy -- Vice-Chancellor of the National Law School of India University in Bengaluru.

Krishnaswamy is part of the team, which includes former judges, journalists and human rights activists among others, will review appeals from users on material that has been taken down from Facebook and Instagram, and make binding content decisions for the social networking platforms.

Who is Sudhir Krishnaswamy?

Close

Sudhir Krishnaswamy is the Vice-Chancellor of the National Law School of India University (NLSIU). He is also a co-founder of the Center for Law and Policy Research (CLPR) which works to advance constitutional values for everyone, including LGBTQ+ and transgender persons in India, through research, advocacy and impact litigation.

related news

Background and education

Krishnaswamy was born in 1975 in Karanataka capital city, Bengaluru. He graduated with a BA LLB from the National Law School of India University and, as a Rhodes Scholar, read Bachelors of Civil Law and obtained Doctor of Philosophy (Law) from the University of Oxford.

Areas of interest and work

Areas of interest of Krishnaswamy include constitutional law, legal education, legal theory, intellectual property law and administrative law, according to the website of CLPR.

He has been a Teaching Fellow in Law at the Pembroke College at Oxford University, an Assistant Professor at NLSIU and a Professor at the West Bengal National University of Juridical Sciences, Kolkata.

He is currently a faculty member at the Azim Premji University. He was also the Dr BR Ambedkar Visiting Professor of Indian Constitutional Law at Columbia Law School.

In the past, Sudhir has also worked in the Prime Minister’s Committee on Infrastructure and the Kasturirangan Committee on Governance of Bangalore.

Besides co-founding CLPR, Krishnaswamy is a partner at Ashira Law.

What Sudhir Krishnaswamy has to say on being on Facebook Oversight Board?

Creating this new mechanism for platform governance to oversee a private company is a radical reform, reported news agency IANS quoting Krishnaswamy. "If this mechanism works, it provides us with a new institutional model for handling content moderation in the future,” he was quoted as saying.

The step is as important to the future of democracy as it is to the market, added Krishnaswamy.

Sudhir Krishnaswamy (Image: NLSIU/Facebook)

According to Facebook Director of Governance and Strategic Initiatives Brent Harris, it will continue to work with the Board until up to 40 members have been selected after which the board will take on sole responsibility for selection of members in the future.

The Board will begin considering cases later in the year, including hearing appeals from Facebook and Instagram users and cases referred to the board by Facebook for review.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 7, 2020 10:51 am

tags #Facebook #India #world

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus pandemic | ICMR approves 21 institutions to conduct clinical trials of plasma therapy

Coronavirus pandemic | ICMR approves 21 institutions to conduct clinical trials of plasma therapy

Coronavirus pandemic | Repatriation of Indian nationals from US to start from Saturday

Coronavirus pandemic | Repatriation of Indian nationals from US to start from Saturday

Coronavirus impact | Kiranas digitise to adapt in post-COVID-19 world

Coronavirus impact | Kiranas digitise to adapt in post-COVID-19 world

most popular

Gilead in talks to expand global supply of COVID-19 drug remdesivir

Gilead in talks to expand global supply of COVID-19 drug remdesivir

Coronavirus crisis | Hiring plummets 62% in April 2020, says Naukri monthly data

Coronavirus crisis | Hiring plummets 62% in April 2020, says Naukri monthly data

Are hospitals overcharging for COVID treatment? Insurers to analyse claims data

Are hospitals overcharging for COVID treatment? Insurers to analyse claims data

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.