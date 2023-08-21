'Welcome, buddy!' Chandrayaan-2 orbiter welcomes Chandrayaan-3's lander module

The spacecraft is now just two days away from its final destination, the Moon’s south pole.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on August 21 said a two-way communication has been established between Chandrayaan-2 orbiter and Chandrayaan-3 mission's lander module.

"‘Welcome, buddy!’ Ch-2 orbiter formally welcomed Ch-3 LM. Two-way communication between the two is established. MOX has now more routes to reach the LM. Update: Live telecast of Landing event begins at 17:20 Hrs. IST," said ISRO, in a post on X.

Chandrayaan-3 is set to land on the Moon on August 23, 2023 (Wednesday), around 6.04 pm IST, ISRO had announced officially on Sunday.

The spacecraft is now just two-day away from its final destination, the Moon’s south pole.

ISRO is all set to make a successful soft landing on the Moon, which will make India the fourth country in the world to achieve the feat after the United States, Russia and China.

India's Chandrayaan-3 mission marked a giant leap in its lunar quest as the 'Vikram' lander module of the spacecraft successfully separated from the propulsion module on August 17, and subsequently underwent crucial deboosting manoeuvres and descended to a slightly lower orbit.