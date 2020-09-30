Vrindavan's Bankey Bihari temple to reopen for devotees from October 17

The renowned Bankey Bihari temple in Vrindavan will open its doors to devotees on October 17, after remaining closed for over six months in view of the coronavirus pandemic, a temple priest said on September 30. He said all devotees will have to follow the guidelines and protocols issued by the central and state governments to check the spread of COVID-19.

The priest also said the closure time was utilised to carry out some renovation work. The temple was closed for devotees since the lockdown was imposed by the central government to contain the spread of the pandemic, priest Shashank Goshwami said.

"The renovation of the floor of the 'chowk' will be complete by October 15 and the temple would reopen by October 17," he said. Following the guidelines and protocols issued by the central and state governments to prevent the spread of COVID-19 will be compulsory for all devotees coming to the temple, he said.

Even though the temple was closed, the daily prayers and other rituals were performed as usual within the premises, Goshwami said.