App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jan 12, 2020 03:34 PM IST | Source: PTI

Voices of those resisting CAA-NRC-NPR cannot be muzzled: Yechury

"The voices of those resisting the discriminatory CAA-NRC-NPR cannot be muzzled," Yechury tweeted.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said the voices of those protesting against the contentious citizenship law, NRC and National Population Register (NPR) cannot be muzzled, as he hailed the protests in West Bengal during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit.

Activists, who hit the streets on Saturday with placards that read 'Modi Go Back' and 'Down with BJP', continued their sit-in all night at Esplanade area of Kolkata, insisting that their agitation would continue till the prime minister left the city.

"The voices of those resisting the discriminatory CAA-NRC-NPR cannot be muzzled," Yechury tweeted.

Close

"The PM is out of touch and thinks he can brazen it out. He cannot. India's young have arrived and will take this country forward," the CPI(M) leader said.

related news

Modi met Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday after arriving in Kolkata during his two-day visit to the state.

The meeting at the Raj Bhavan came amid a bitter face-off between the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Trinamool Congress over the amended Citizenship Act that has triggered massive protests across India.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 12, 2020 03:09 pm

tags #Sitaram Yechury

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.