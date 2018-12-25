UP police issues directive against offering namaz in public: Report

The Uttar Pradesh police has issued a notice to companies that prohibits any form of religious gathering in public spaces such as parks, making special mention of the Friday prayers offered by Muslims.

The notice, issued by the Sector 58 police station, further said companies of those employees found offering namaz will be held responsible.

The notice also says that employees may offer their prayers only in mosques, idgahs or within the premises of the company. Sector 58 is predominantly an IT sector, and according to an Indian Express report, a few executives of companies in the area have been served notices. The paper said the executives are also concerned that the jurisdiction of the directive could potentially spread to the other regions in the state.

Some companies have sought a meeting with the Noida police officials, seeking clarifications on the implementation of the directive, particularly concerning that which holds them liable for violations of the order by employees.

The police, according to the paper, has said that the order has been put in place to ensure that communal harmony is not disturbed ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2019.