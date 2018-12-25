App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Dec 25, 2018 04:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

UP police issues directive against offering namaz in public: Report

The Noida Police has said that the order has been put in place to ensure that communal harmony is not disturbed ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2019

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Uttar Pradesh police has issued a notice to companies that prohibits any form of religious gathering in public spaces such as parks, making special mention of the Friday prayers offered by Muslims.

The notice, issued by the Sector 58 police station, further said companies of those employees found offering namaz will be held responsible.

The notice also says that employees may offer their prayers only in mosques, idgahs or within the premises of the company. Sector 58 is predominantly an IT sector, and according to an Indian Express report, a few executives of companies in the area have been served notices. The paper said the executives are also concerned that the jurisdiction of the directive could potentially spread to the other regions in the state.

Some companies have sought a meeting with the Noida police officials, seeking clarifications on the implementation of the directive, particularly concerning that which holds them liable for violations of the order by employees.

The police, according to the paper, has said that the order has been put in place to ensure that communal harmony is not disturbed ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2019.
First Published on Dec 25, 2018 03:49 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

In pics | Assembly Elections 2018: Final tally for all five states

In pics | Assembly Elections 2018: Final tally for all five states

Slideshow | Brokerages bet on 7 stocks that can give 7-64% returns in a year

Slideshow | Brokerages bet on 7 stocks that can give 7-64% returns in a year

Urjit Patel’s history of dissent: Here are the issues that RBI guv had with government

Urjit Patel’s history of dissent: Here are the issues that RBI guv had with government

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.