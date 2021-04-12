English
Union minister Sanjeev Balyan tests positive for COVID-19

PTI
April 12, 2021 / 09:51 AM IST

Union minister Sanjeev Balyan said he has tested positive for coronavirus following which he has isolated himself.

In a tweet on Sunday night, he said, "I got tested for COVID-19 after showing some symptoms while campaigning for West Bengal elections. The report is positive and I have isolated myself.”

Balyan requested those who came in contact with him in the last few days to get themselves tested for the virus.
