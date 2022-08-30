English
    UK starts issuing priority, super priority visas to Indian students again

    Nearly 1,18,000 Indian students received a visa to study in the UK in the year ending June 2022 which is an 89 percent increase from the previous year.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 30, 2022 / 08:41 PM IST
    British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis said on August 30 that the United Kingdom has started issuing priority and super priority visas to students again.

    He wrote on Twitter: “Update for Indian students travelling to the United Kingdom -- Great Britain has now made priority and super priority visas available for students. There is a high demand and we recommend you apply for your visa as early as possible with the required documentation.”

    As per the latest ‘UK Immigration Statistics’, nearly 1,18,000 Indian students received a visa to study in the UK in the year ending June 2022 which is an 89 percent increase from the previous year.

    According to the British High Commission, the UK continues to be a popular destination for Indian holidaymakers too as Indian nationals accounted for the highest proportion (28 percent) of visitor visas granted. It said more than 2,58,000 Indian nationals received visit visas in the year ending June 2022, a 630 percent increase compared to the previous year when travel restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic were still in place.
