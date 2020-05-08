App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 08, 2020 09:48 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Train runs over migrant labourers sleeping on track in Aurangabad, 17 dead

A train passed over these workers sleeping near the track on the Aurangabad Jalna railway line

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Seventeen migrant labourers died in an accident in Aurangabad, Maharashtra. A goods train passed over these workers sleeping near the track on the Aurangabad Jalna railway line, CNN-News18 has reported. As per PTI, however, the number is 14.

All 17 migrant labourers sleeping on the tracks near the flyover died on the spot.

The workers, who were walking to Bhusawal from Jalna, were returning to Madhya Pradesh, an official at the Karmad police station told PTI. They had been walking along the rail tracks and slept on the rail tracks due to exhaustion, he said. They were mowed down by the train at 5.15 am, the official added.

Close

Earlier, three workers - including a woman sleeping on the roadside - were crushed by a high-speed truck on Unhel-Mohanpura road in Ujjain district of Madhya Pradesh early on May 7.

related news

These workers, who were unemployed due to the lockdown, were brought by the government from buses to Ujjain from Jaisalmer (Rajasthan) and were going from their vehicle to their village Mohanpura.

[With PTI inputs]

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 8, 2020 07:44 am

tags #Aurangabad

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

COVID-19 death toll rises to 1,886; cases climb to 56,342 in India

COVID-19 death toll rises to 1,886; cases climb to 56,342 in India

Indigo to cut salaries through 'leave without pay' programme for three months starting May

Indigo to cut salaries through 'leave without pay' programme for three months starting May

Cognizant Q1 net falls 16.7% to $367 million; sees challenging demand environment in 2020

Cognizant Q1 net falls 16.7% to $367 million; sees challenging demand environment in 2020

most popular

Drop airlines! Here are top 10 stocks based on Warren Buffett's investment methodology

Drop airlines! Here are top 10 stocks based on Warren Buffett's investment methodology

Vizag Gas Leak highlights: Death toll at 11; Andhra CM announces Rs 1 crore compensation for kin of deceased

Vizag Gas Leak highlights: Death toll at 11; Andhra CM announces Rs 1 crore compensation for kin of deceased

Gilead in talks to expand global supply of COVID-19 drug remdesivir

Gilead in talks to expand global supply of COVID-19 drug remdesivir

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.