Train runs over migrant labourers sleeping on track in Aurangabad, 17 dead

Seventeen migrant labourers died in an accident in Aurangabad, Maharashtra. A goods train passed over these workers sleeping near the track on the Aurangabad Jalna railway line, CNN-News18 has reported. As per PTI, however, the number is 14.

All 17 migrant labourers sleeping on the tracks near the flyover died on the spot.

The workers, who were walking to Bhusawal from Jalna, were returning to Madhya Pradesh, an official at the Karmad police station told PTI. They had been walking along the rail tracks and slept on the rail tracks due to exhaustion, he said. They were mowed down by the train at 5.15 am, the official added.

Earlier, three workers - including a woman sleeping on the roadside - were crushed by a high-speed truck on Unhel-Mohanpura road in Ujjain district of Madhya Pradesh early on May 7.

These workers, who were unemployed due to the lockdown, were brought by the government from buses to Ujjain from Jaisalmer (Rajasthan) and were going from their vehicle to their village Mohanpura.

[With PTI inputs]