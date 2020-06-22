App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 22, 2020 10:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

To review reopening of schools in Madhya Pradesh on July 31: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

The CM added that first and second-year students of under-graduation courses and second-semester students of post-graduation courses will be promoted to the next year or semester

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on June 22 said a review regarding the reopening of schools in the state would be undertaken on July 31.

He added that first and second-year students of under-graduation courses and second-semester students of post-graduation courses will be promoted to the next year or semester.

This will be done on the basis of previous year's or semester's performance or internal assessment, he explained.

Chouhan said final year or semester results of final year students of undergraduate courses and fourth-semester students of post-graduate courses will be declared on the basis of highest marks obtained in previous years/semesters.

"Those who want to improve their marks can opt for offline exams, the dates for which will be announced," Chouhan said.

"Exams to be held once again for students who could not write their class 12th examinations due to any reason," the chief minister said.

First Published on Jun 22, 2020 10:37 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Coronavirus wrap June 22: SC allows Rath Yatra in Puri; global tally approaches 9 million

US home sales tumble to 9-1/2-year low; price growth slows

Coronavirus impact: Aspiring doctors want NEET Exams 2020 to be postponed

5-day coronavirus treatment to cost no more than Rs 30,000: Hetero

India-China border tension: PMO seeks product-wise details to curb China imports

SpiceJet to pay pilots depending on fleet utilisation

