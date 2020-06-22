To review reopening of schools in Madhya Pradesh on July 31: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on June 22 said a review regarding the reopening of schools in the state would be undertaken on July 31.

He added that first and second-year students of under-graduation courses and second-semester students of post-graduation courses will be promoted to the next year or semester.

This will be done on the basis of previous year's or semester's performance or internal assessment, he explained.

Chouhan said final year or semester results of final year students of undergraduate courses and fourth-semester students of post-graduate courses will be declared on the basis of highest marks obtained in previous years/semesters.

"Those who want to improve their marks can opt for offline exams, the dates for which will be announced," Chouhan said.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

"Exams to be held once again for students who could not write their class 12th examinations due to any reason," the chief minister said.