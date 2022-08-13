English
    'Tiranga Yatra' from Kanyakumari to Thiruvananthapuram as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

    PTI
    August 13, 2022 / 04:46 PM IST

    A ’Tiranga Yatra’ of 75 army personnel holding national flags and marching 75 kilometres towards Kerala’s state capital from Kanyakumari in neighbouring Tamil Nadu was flagged off on Thursday as part of the ’Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ campaign.


    The ’Tiranga Yatra’ was flagged off by the Station Commander of Pangode Military Station and as part of the programme, a 75 feet long national flag was unfurled at Vivekananda Rock in Kanyakumari by the amphibious warriors from the Pangode Military Station in Thiruvananthapuram, a Defence release said.


    On its way to Thiruvananthapuram, the Tiranga Yatra team will unfurl the national flag at Colachel War Memorial, it said. On 14 August 2022, the ’Tiranga Yatra’ will be ’flagged in’ by the Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan at Colachel Stadium, Pangode Military Station, the release said.


    The national flag was unfurled as a military band performed the ’Saare Jahan Se Acha’ song and thereafter, a display of traditional martial art Kalaripayattu was also conducted as part of the programme, it said.

    A 150 feet tall mast with a flag was handed over to the Indian Army by Ex-MP Vijayakumar in a function held at Panchalingapuram cross road near Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu, the release said.

    Tags: #Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav #Kanyakumari #Thiruvananthapuram #Tiranga Yatra
    first published: Aug 13, 2022 04:46 pm
