App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jan 31, 2020 10:05 AM IST | Source: PTI

Three terrorists killed, policeman injured after firing on Jammu-Srinagar NH

The firing took place around 5 am when a police team stopped a Srinagar-bound truck for checking near the toll plaza in Ban area of Nagrota.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A group of terrorists opened fire at a police team near a toll plaza on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway here on Friday, triggering a gunfight in which three ultras were killed and a policeman injured, police said.

The firing took place around 5 am when a police team stopped a Srinagar-bound truck for checking near the toll plaza in Ban area of Nagrota.

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh said 3-4 terrorists were going to Srinagar when they were intercepted by the police team at the toll plaza.

Close

Three terrorists were killed in the ensuing gunfight while one of them is believed to be in the trap, he said.

related news

Four weapons and some ammunition and explosives have been recovered from the spot.

The DGP said the terrorists were part of a freshly infiltrated group, who have entered this side from the International Border in Hiragnagar in Kathua district and were on their way to Kashmir Valley.

Traffic was suspended on the highway after the attack, the officials said.

Authorities have ordered closure of schools in Nagrota as a precautionary measure.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 31, 2020 09:05 am

tags #Current Affairs #India #Jammu #policeman #Srinagar #terrorists

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.