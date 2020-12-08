TCS top recruiter with 15 offers in third cluster of IIM Ahmedabad summer placements 2020

IIM Ahmedabad

Indian Institue of Management Ahmedabad concluded its summer placements for 2020 in three clusters on December 8. Software giant Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) emerged as the highest recruiter in the third cluster of IIM-Ahmedabad’s summer placements with 15 offers.

Vedanta, with six offers, emerged as the top recruiter in the Core Manufacturing and Infrastructure cohort. Unacademy, a new recruiter, participated in the Education Technology sector and gave nine offers. Other new recruiters at IIM-A were Oracle, BPCL, DuPont, Atlassian, and Everest Instruments.

In total, eleven cohorts participated in the third cluster of IIM-A’s summer placements for the PGP class of 2022, reported the Economic Times. This included Financial Services, Government Enterprises, Banking and Insurance, Core Manufacturing and Infrastructure, Consumer Technology, Analytics and IT Consulting, Enterprise Technology, Education Technology, Renewable Energy and Green Tech, Food and Dairy, and Social Enterprises and NGO.

Notably, Bain & Company and Amazon had emerged as the top recruiters in the first and second clusters of IIM-Ahmedabad’s summer placements 2020, respectively. The first cluster of the virtual placements was held on December 1 while the second was held on December 7.

Some of the prominent recruiters in the first cluster were Accenture, JP Morgan, KPMG, McKinsey & Company, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, and Morgan Stanley. Noteworthy recruiters in the second cluster of IIM Ahmedabad placements were Adani, Aditya Birla Group, HUL, ITC, Bajaj Group, Asian Paints, Colgate, Dabur, Tata Sky, Coca-Cola, Airtel, JSW, Samsung Electronics, and Mahindra Group.