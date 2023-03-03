Tata group aiming at net-zero emission by 2045

Noel Tata was in Jamshedpur to pay homage to Tata Steel founder and doyen of Indian industries Jamsetji Nusserwanji Tata, on his 184th birth anniversary.

Tata Steel Vice-Chairman Noel N Tata on Friday said the issue of climate change can no longer be ignored and Tata group was aiming at net-zero emission by 2045.

Tata Steel CEO and Managing Director T V Narendran and other senior officials of Tata group of companies also paid tribute.

The theme of this year's celebrations is 'Geennovation-Make Tomorrow Green'.

Addressing a gathering at Bistupur Postal Park, Noel N Tata said, "We have developed a project that covers the entire Tata Group-Aalingana (embrace) which aims net-zero emissions by 2045, pave the way for circular economy through sharing, reusing and recycling; and preserve and restore nature and biodiversity".

Noel Tata visited Tata Workers Union office, besides Steelennium Hall where the exhibition on this year's theme, Geennovation, was organised. The Tata Steel Vice-Chairman also visited iROC (Integrated Remote Operations Centre) and the technical exhibition at SNTI-Tech-Ex 2023.