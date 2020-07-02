Tamil Nadu custodial deaths | Woman constable, eyewitness in Jayaraj and Fenix murder case, gets protection

A woman constable, who is an eyewitness in the Jayaraj and Fenix custodial death case that has led to huge public outcry against police brutality, has reportedly been given protection.

The murder of the father-son duo in Tamil Nadu police custody is now being probed by the CB-CID, who informed the Madurai bench of Madras High Court on July 2 that the constable has been given protection.



Commenting on the brutal case that sent shockwaves across the country, S Murugan, IG, South Zone said in court: “We have provided security cover to her under Madras High Court's direction. CB-CID is probing the case and the guilty will be brought to justice.”





According to an India Today report , during the hearing, the court observed that the woman head constable should also get paid leaves as a witness.

Five policemen have so far been arrested in the Jayaraj and Fenix custodial death case for beating, abusing and sodomising the father-son duo in jail.