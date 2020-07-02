Tamil Nadu custodial deaths | Woman constable, eyewitness in Jayaraj and Fenix murder case, gets protection

During a court hearing, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court observed that the woman head constable should also get paid leaves as a witness.
A woman constable, who is an eyewitness in the Jayaraj and Fenix custodial death case that has led to huge public outcry against police brutality, has reportedly been given protection.
The murder of the father-son duo in Tamil Nadu police custody is now being probed by the CB-CID, who informed the Madurai bench of Madras High Court on July 2 that the constable has been given protection.
Five policemen have so far been arrested in the Jayaraj and Fenix custodial death case for beating, abusing and sodomising the father-son duo in jail.