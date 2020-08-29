172@29@17@143!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|suresh-raina-unavailable-for-ipl-2020-returns-home-from-uae-5770651.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Aug 29, 2020 11:52 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Suresh Raina unavailable for IPL 2020, returns home from UAE

While Suresh Raina had formally announced retirement from international cricket on August 17, he travelled to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) along with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) contingent and was preparing to participate in IPL 2020.

Moneycontrol News

Suresh Raina has returned to India from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) due to personal reasons and will miss 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), his team Chennai Super Kings announced on August 29.

“Suresh Raina has returned to India for personal reasons and will be unavailable for the remainder of the IPL season. Chennai Super Kings offers complete support to Suresh and his family during this time,” CSK’s CEO KS Viswanathan said in a tweet.

Raina had formally announced retirement from international cricket on August 17, minutes after MS Dhoni made a similar announcement. However, he had travelled to the UAE along with the CSK contingent and was preparing to participate in IPL 2020.

This comes as a major blow to CSK after it was announced on August 28 that at least 10 members of the team, including an Indian bowler, had been infected by COVID-19. All members of the IPL team who have tested positive are reportedly stable and will remain in isolation for two weeks.
First Published on Aug 29, 2020 11:47 am

tags #cricket #Current Affairs #IPL #Sports #Suresh Raina

