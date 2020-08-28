172@29@17@244!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|trends|sports-trends|ipl-2020-chennai-super-kings-bowler-12-staffers-test-covid-19-positive-5769331.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Aug 28, 2020 08:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IPL 2020: Chennai Super Kings bowler, 12 staffers test COVID-19 positive

Apart from the Chennai Super Kings right-arm medium-fast bowler, 12 members of CSK's social media team and support staff have also tested COVID-19 positive.

Moneycontrol News

A Chennai Super Kings bowler and 12 members of the Indian Premier League (IPL) team’s staffers have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The team is currently in Dubai, where IPL 2020 will be held.

They were supposed to start their pre-season training camp from August 28, but the development has forced the CSK team to extend the quarantine period till September 1.

Apart from the Indian bowler, the other 12 who have contracted COVID-19 were part of CSK’s social media team and support staff, reported India Today.

All the members of the IPL team who have tested coronavirus positive are stable now and will be kept in isolation for two weeks. CSK is following all safety protocols announced by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

The players and the support staff will not be allowed to enter the 'bio-secure' environment until their COVID-19 test results come negative. They will also have to undergo mandatory cardiac screening.

Notably, neither the Chennai Super Kings nor the BCCI has confirmed the developments. However, sources have revealed that a right-arm medium-fast bowler has tested COVID-19 positive.

The source said: “Yes, a right-arm medium-fast bowler, who has recently played for India, along with a few staff members have tested positive for COVID-19. As far as we know, one of the senior-most officials of the CSK management and his wife, and at least two members of their social media team are also COVID-19 positive.”

With PTI inputs.
First Published on Aug 28, 2020 08:11 pm

tags #Chennai Super Kings #coronavirus #Indian Premier League #IPL 2020

