Subway providing connectivity to DMRC's Magenta Line opened at Delhi airport

A subway was opened at the Indira Gandhi International Airport Terminal 1 on Wednesday to provide connectivity between DMRC's Magenta Line metro station and the airport arrival area, officials said.

According to officials of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), the 130-metre-long underground pedestrian subway was opened for public in the presence of DMRC Managing Director Vikas Kumar.

Each entry and exit of the subway has two escalators and two lifts each along with a staircase. The lifts which have been installed in the subway for passenger movement are more spacious than the general lifts installed in the Metro system and have a capacity of carrying about 26 people. The subway has also been decorated with attractive artwork to depict the rich heritage of the region, the DMRC said.