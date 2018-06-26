Students travel 250 km to meet Karnataka CM and get school closure called off

A group of 43 students and villagers, from Chitradurga district in Karnataka, travelled 250 km overnight to meet Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy to request him to save their school from closing.

The students from Alaghatta government high school, dressed in their school uniforms, arrived at the CM’s JP Nagar residence on Monday morning at 5 am.

The group waited until 10.45 am before Kumaraswamy appeared from indoors to leave in his car. He took note of the group and instructed officials to ensure that the 24-year-old school continues to operate.

According to Times of India report, Kumaraswamy asked the accompanying villagers the reason for bringing the children so far from their homes, to which the villagers replied that they had no option as no one in the willing was listening to them.

The CM ordered officials to submit a report on the number of school closures and have affected students in the region.

Gram Panchayat member of Alaghatta, E Nagaraj alleged that some officials of the education department were working hand-in-glove with private schools to shut government-run institutions. He added that when no one paid any heed to their protests, they resorted to meeting the CM.

The students were informed on June 16 that their school would shut and they would be shifted to another school 15 km away in Bharamasagara village. They said that classes for the academic year and admissions for class 8 were already underway.