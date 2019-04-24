App
Last Updated : Apr 24, 2019 07:37 AM IST | Source: PTI

Strong 6.1-magnitude earthquake rocks Northeast India

Arunachal Pradesh is India's least densely populated state, but is still home to more than 1.2 million people.

A strong 6.1-magnitude earthquake struck India's northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh early on April 24, the US Geological Survey said.

The epicenter of the shallow quake was about 40 kilometres (25 miles) southeast of Along, and 180 kilometres southwest of the state capital Itanagar.

It struck at 1.45 am (2015 GMT Tuesday).

Arunachal Pradesh is India's least densely populated state, but is still home to more than 1.2 million people, according to the state government's website.

China's official state news agency Xinhua said the quake was felt in Tibet, which neighbours the Indian state.

Arunachal Pradesh also borders Myanmar and Bhutan. USGS estimated there was a "low likelihood" of casualties and damage from the quake.
